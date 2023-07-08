Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $738,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Free Report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

