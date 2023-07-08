Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.07 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.