Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 332.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.4% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,841 shares of company stock worth $6,105,979. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $393.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $405.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

