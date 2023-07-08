Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA opened at $388.91 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $395.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.38. The stock has a market cap of $368.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

