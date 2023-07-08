Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) vs. Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Head-To-Head Survey

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Free Report) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Logiq shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Logiq has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loyalty Ventures has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Logiq and Loyalty Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Loyalty Ventures has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27,172.73%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than Logiq.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logiq and Loyalty Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $25.71 million 0.49 -$49.16 million N/A N/A Loyalty Ventures $727.71 million 0.00 -$2.34 million ($20.19) 0.00

Loyalty Ventures has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and Loyalty Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -272.55% -467.32% -316.00% Loyalty Ventures -68.27% 8.58% -0.26%

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats Logiq on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands. Its DATALogiq develops a proprietary data management platform and integrates with various third-party service providers to optimize the return on its marketing efforts. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

