Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 37.20 ($0.47). 12,820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 6,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.70 ($0.48).

Livermore Investments Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.40. The company has a market cap of £61.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.82 and a quick ratio of 11.44.

About Livermore Investments Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

