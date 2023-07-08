Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading 10.1% Higher

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Free Report) traded up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 159,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 56,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Lithium Chile Stock Up 10.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

