LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
