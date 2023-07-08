LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

