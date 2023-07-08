LINK (LN) 1-Day Volume Tops $222,008.51

LINK (LN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $209.99 million and $222,008.51 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $30.16 or 0.00099851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,962,911 coins. LINK’s official website is finschia.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is finschia.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars.

