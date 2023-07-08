Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PAG opened at $172.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.35.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAG. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

