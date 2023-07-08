Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.81.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,912,337. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $126.71 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.93 and a 1 year high of $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.52.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

