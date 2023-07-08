Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $193.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.61. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.81 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,961 shares of company stock worth $3,491,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.