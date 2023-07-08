Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 121 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $229.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

