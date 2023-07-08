Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Weis Markets worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 277.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Weis Markets by 78.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Weis Markets by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Price Performance

NYSE WMK opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.19. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $95.57.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Insider Activity at Weis Markets

In related news, COO Kurt A. Schertle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $119,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at $311,850.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Weis Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also

