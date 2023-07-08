Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess comprises approximately 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,305,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.0 %

MKTX opened at $248.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.76. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.15.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.70.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

