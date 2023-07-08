Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

