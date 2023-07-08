Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $226.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.60. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $242.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,161 shares of company stock worth $43,079,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

