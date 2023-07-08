Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $498.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

