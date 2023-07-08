Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

NSIT opened at $143.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $147.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

