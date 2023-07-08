Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Paycom Software by 466.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $324.50 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.20 and its 200-day moving average is $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

