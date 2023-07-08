Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.63 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

