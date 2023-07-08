Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $135.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.40.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,525 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

