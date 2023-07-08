Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.50.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $229.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

