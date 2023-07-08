Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

ADBE opened at $485.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $221.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

