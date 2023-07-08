Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $92.99 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

