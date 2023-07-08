Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.64, for a total value of $356,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,666,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $7,010,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ResMed Trading Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Shares of RMD opened at $215.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.17 and its 200 day moving average is $218.89. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.04 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

