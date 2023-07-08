Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $485.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.52. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The company has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

