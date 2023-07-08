LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Down 2.1 %

LFVN opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 million, a PE ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 1.02.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -233.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at $234,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

