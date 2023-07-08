LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 199,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 601,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The company has a market cap of $437.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

LexinFintech last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. AWH Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth $928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 46.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 162,286 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 201.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,687 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

