Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $17.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,125,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,586,000 after purchasing an additional 251,350 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,574,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,470,000 after purchasing an additional 816,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,540,000 after purchasing an additional 305,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

