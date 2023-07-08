Ledyard National Bank Sells 990 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $92.77. The stock had a trading volume of 49,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,964. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

