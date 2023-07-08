Ledyard National Bank Sells 944 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,615,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Repligen by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Repligen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $251,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.44.

RGEN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.54. The company had a trading volume of 321,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,433. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $134.64 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.39.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

