Ledyard National Bank Sells 4,147 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 11.1% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 19.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. 4,615,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,141. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.