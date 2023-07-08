Ledyard National Bank Reduces Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LECO traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $193.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.75. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.