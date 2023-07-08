Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $132.08. 2,982,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,941. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

