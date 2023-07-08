Ledyard National Bank Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,703,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,739,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

