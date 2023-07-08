Ledyard National Bank Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.76% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,327 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $282,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.42. 1,473,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $24.36.

