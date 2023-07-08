Ledyard National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.43% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 425,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 151,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 55,442 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $30.72. 227,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,172. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $32.33.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

