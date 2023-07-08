Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares changing hands.

Laura Ashley Trading Up 27.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

About Laura Ashley

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

