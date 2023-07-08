Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 17.4 %

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,502.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

About Kura Sushi USA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

