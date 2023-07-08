Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

KRUS opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,502.38 and a beta of 1.92. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRUS shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

