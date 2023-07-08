Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.
Kura Sushi USA Price Performance
KRUS opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,502.38 and a beta of 1.92. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRUS shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA Company Profile
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.
Further Reading
