Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,552 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. 466,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,211. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

