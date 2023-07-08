Kodiak Gas Services LLC (NYSE:KGS) Insider Acquires $40,000.00 in Stock

Kodiak Gas Services LLC (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) insider Ewan William Hamilton purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KGS stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services LLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services LLC engages in the operation of contract compression infrastructure for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Montgomery, Texas.

