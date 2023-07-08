Kodiak Gas Services LLC (NYSE:KGS) Insider Acquires $40,000.00 in Stock

Kodiak Gas Services LLC (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) insider Ewan William Hamilton purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of KGS stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services LLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.
About Kodiak Gas Services
