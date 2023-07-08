Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,114. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

