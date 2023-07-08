K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. RB Global comprises 1.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.10% of RB Global worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in RB Global by 380.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RB Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RB Global by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 18,522 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $72.73.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global raised RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

