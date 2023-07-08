K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 58,049 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,049 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955,565 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,126,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,008,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81, a PEG ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

