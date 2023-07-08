K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,602 shares of company stock worth $3,605,171 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

