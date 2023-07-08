K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 0.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.92.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $433.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.40 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

