K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

