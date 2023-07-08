K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after buying an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $98,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after buying an additional 124,379 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $28,602,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

Vail Resorts stock opened at $243.92 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 113.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.22.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

